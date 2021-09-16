Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Up 1.6%

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). Approximately 7,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.55.

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

