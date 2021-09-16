Corra.Finance (CORA) Achieves Market Cap of $11.68 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.79 or 0.00016255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00120920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00174592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.15 or 0.07343851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,694.16 or 0.99585941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.57 or 0.00848914 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

