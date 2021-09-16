Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Cap of $41.39 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $41.39 million and $13.86 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00840500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,440,835 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.