Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cortexyme traded as high as $89.51 and last traded at $89.51. 4,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 266,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $2,953,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

