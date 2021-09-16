Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,360,000 after buying an additional 329,423 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $460.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

