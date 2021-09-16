Costco Wholesale (COST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales number. This is evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales results, wherein the top line increased 17.4% year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. The metric rose 14.2% during the month of August and jumped 15.5% in the final quarter. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $465.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $399.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $415.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $455.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $463.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.