Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the August 15th total of 126,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Couchbase stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.26.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
