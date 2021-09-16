Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the August 15th total of 126,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Couchbase stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.