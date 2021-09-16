Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 57,000,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.07. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

