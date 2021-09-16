Covesting (COV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $358,982.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $358,982.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.00805434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

