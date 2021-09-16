Craig Donato Sells 25,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 5,043,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,751,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

