Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,856.48

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,856.48 ($50.39) and traded as low as GBX 3,750 ($48.99). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,770 ($49.26), with a volume of 92,336 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

Get Cranswick alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,010.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,856.48.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total transaction of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21). Also, insider Tim Smith bought 2,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, for a total transaction of £81,460 ($106,428.01).

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.