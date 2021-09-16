Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Creative Medical Technology stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,044,635. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of medical solutions for unmet immunological, urological, neurological, and orthopedic needs. It develops intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.