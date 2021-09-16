Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Credit Acceptance worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,775,926. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CACC stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $598.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $671.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $541.10 and a 200 day moving average of $452.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

