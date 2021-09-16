Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.53.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.92. 431,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,088. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

