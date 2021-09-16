Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 60.9% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USOI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.2693 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 20.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

