Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.30 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $10.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00008903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,860.25 or 1.00067531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00078429 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001250 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.