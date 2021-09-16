Credits Price Reaches $0.0315 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $7.03 million and $221,173.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

