Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,620 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $49,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 512,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,732. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.76.

