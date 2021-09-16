Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Hyatt Hotels worth $58,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.39. 3,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.