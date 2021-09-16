Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 599.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,333 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

