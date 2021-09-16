Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 10,337 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 760,656 shares of company stock valued at $190,459,797. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.34. The company has a market capitalization of $251.91 billion, a PE ratio of 103.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.