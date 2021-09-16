Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 2,043 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $750.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.13 billion, a PE ratio of 391.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

