Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 172,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 91,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 1,021,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,462,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $340.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

