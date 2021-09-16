Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 717,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $80,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $113.83. 243,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

