Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,727,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $376.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,732,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

