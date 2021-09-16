Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $658.07. 31,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,942. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.46.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

