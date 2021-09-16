Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $25.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $25.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,862.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,728.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2,431.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

