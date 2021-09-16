Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.97. 412,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $953,475,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

