Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $317.92 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $317,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.53. 190,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.