Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $67.79 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,165 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Gold Trust worth $67,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $225,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 713,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

