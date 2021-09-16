Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,049,000 after buying an additional 554,189 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.05. 51,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.60 and its 200 day moving average is $266.10. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $230.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

