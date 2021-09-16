Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.08. 36,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,972. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.89 and its 200 day moving average is $218.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.