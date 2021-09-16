Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 278.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,232. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

