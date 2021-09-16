Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 661,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,824,064. The firm has a market cap of $248.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

