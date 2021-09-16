Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $84.53. 142,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

