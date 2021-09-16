Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,796 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,169,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,536,000 after buying an additional 56,949 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,806,000 after purchasing an additional 64,294 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,951,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,892,800 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

