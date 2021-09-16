Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,184 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,858. The stock has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

