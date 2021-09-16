Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.23. The company had a trading volume of 465,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $472.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

