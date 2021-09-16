Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 198,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

