Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,293,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,493 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 39,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 152,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469,771. The stock has a market cap of $260.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.