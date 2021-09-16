Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.66. 43,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.03. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

