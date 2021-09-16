Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 49,006 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424,547. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

