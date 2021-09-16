Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after acquiring an additional 152,596 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 868,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,497,000 after buying an additional 64,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 34,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 382,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,787. The company has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

