CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 451,001 shares.The stock last traded at $51.67 and had previously closed at $51.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CRH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 89,914 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

