CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,875 shares of company stock worth $15,362,110. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.