Critical Analysis: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.19, suggesting that its stock price is 619% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.89%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.31

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

