Critical Contrast: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) & Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 8.76% 17.30% 9.14% Bassett Furniture Industries 4.18% 11.89% 4.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Bassett Furniture Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $685.17 million 0.90 $60.01 million $2.37 10.28 Bassett Furniture Industries $385.86 million 0.46 -$10.42 million $0.48 38.02

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries. Ethan Allen Interiors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bassett Furniture Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ethan Allen Interiors pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ethan Allen Interiors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ethan Allen Interiors and Bassett Furniture Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 0 0 0 N/A Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bassett Furniture Industries has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.90%. Given Bassett Furniture Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bassett Furniture Industries is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Bassett Furniture Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.

