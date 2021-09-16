Critical Contrast: Vince (NYSE:VNCE) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince -4.61% -26.43% -5.07% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vince and Torrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $219.87 million 0.43 -$65.65 million ($3.35) -2.38 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vince.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 74.0% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vince and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Torrid has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 45.55%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Vince.

Summary

Torrid beats Vince on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S. and in the selected international markets. The Direct-to-Consumer segment includes retail and outlet stores and its e-commerce business. The Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment distribute Rebecca Taylor and Parker brand products to international markets and directly to the consumer through their e-commerce platforms. The company was founded by Rea Laccone and Christopher LaPolice in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

