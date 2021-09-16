Critical Survey: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) versus Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 15.29 $560.87 million $0.67 87.20 Teradata $1.84 billion 3.04 $129.00 million $0.60 85.30

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Teradata. Teradata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 6 4 0 2.08 Teradata 1 3 6 0 2.50

Teradata has a consensus price target of $55.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Teradata’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 14.27% 17.67% 7.09% Teradata 5.24% 41.02% 7.83%

Risk and Volatility

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Dassault Systèmes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

