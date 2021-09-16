Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.